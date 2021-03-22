Congress chiefs of Surat and Ahmedabad city units quit

Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, had resigned following the Congress’s dismal performance in the polls. (File)

Following the Congress’s dismal performance in the recently concluded local body polls, the party’s district presidents of Ahmedabad and Surat offered their resignations Sunday, which have been accepted by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) interim president, Amit Chavda.

Jayrajsinh Parmar, the GPCC spokesperson, said the president of Ahmedabad City Congress Committee, Shashikant Patel, and the Surat City Congress Committee president, Babubhai Rayka, offered their resignations in the wake of poor performance of the party in the elections to the municipal corporations in the two cities. “The resignations of Shashikant Patel and Babubhai Rayka have been accepted by the GPCC interim president. Till the time the new party chiefs for the two cities are announced, Chetan Raval has been given charge of Ahmedabad City Congress Committee and Naishadh Desai for Surat City Congress Committee,” Parmar said.

Earlier, Chavda and Paresh Dhanani, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, had resigned following the Congress’s dismal performance in the polls.