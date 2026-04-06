Congress candidate Chauhan files nominations for Umreth Assembly bypoll in Gujarat

The byelection to the Umreth constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar, a four-term legislator, last month.

Congress candidate Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan on Monday filed his nominations for the April 23 byelection to the Umreth Assembly constituency in Gujarat’s Anand district.

Chauhan was accompanied by Congress leaders Bharat Solanki, GPCC president Amit Chavda and MLA Imran Khedawala along with leaders of the local district unit. At the ‘Vijay Vishwas Sammelan’ held in Umreth, Chavda said that the party had given the ticket to an “experienced” leader, who had spent several years in public service.

Chavda said, “Chauhan is an experienced leader of the party and has served as the President of the Umreth Taluka Panchayat for three terms… The voters of Umreth know him and also recognise the difference between leaders who work and those who come to power for vested interest…”