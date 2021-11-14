Congress kickstarts campaign against inflation in Gujarat

The Gujarat Congress Sunday began the Jan Abhiyan (mass campaign) against the BJP-led Gujarat government on the issues of rising fuel prices, inflation and unemployment in cities across the state on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) interim president Amit Chavda launched the campaign with a ‘jan pad yatra’ from a market area in Khokhra of old city Ahmedabad wherein he interacted with shopkeepers and street vendors on the issue of rising inflation and fuel prices Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, the Gujarat Congress had announced that they would take out a Jan Abhiyan from November 14 to November 29 in all cities of Gujarat against the “arrogance, incompetence and lies” of the BJP government. “The Gujarat Congress has started their campaign against rising prices of diesel, petrol, CNG gas, LPG and edible oil. The public is feeling harassed by inflation and the collapse of businesses in Gujarat. There is widespread anger among the people against the BJP government and they are ready for a change,” said Chavda.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress also announced a campaign against the BJP and an enrolment drive for the Congress party at Deodar in Banaskantha Monday where Rajasthan cabinet minister and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Gujarat, Raghu Sharma, along with Chavda, interim leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, former GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki and former MP Jagdish Thakor will be present.