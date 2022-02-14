Congress camp discusses strategy to corner BJP during budget session

Ahead of the budget session of the Gujarat Assembly, a day-long training camp was organised by the opposition Congress in Mehsana on Sunday where senior leaders brainstormed on the strategy to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly over issues of education, health welfare, farming and economy.

As the state government is all set to release the annual budget for financial year 2022-2023, the Gujarat Congress will be in the Vidhansabha with a fresh leader of opposition Sukhram Rathva.

On Sunday, a “Parliament Training Session Camp for MLAs” was organised by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) in Mehsana which was attended by Gujarat Congress incharge Raghu Sharma, state president Jagdish Thakor, Rathva, three MPs, other senior leaders and all MLAs the party in Gujarat.

“To corner BJP and bust its propaganda and fake policies in the upcoming budget session on the issues of education, health and farming among others, a day-long training was held for the MLAs,” said Rathva.

Manish Doshi, spokesperson, GPCC told The Indian Express, “Barring a few MLAs who are occupied in UP polls, all attended the event where key issues such as the rampant unemployment and inflation in Gujarat, privatization of education and healthcare, no disciplinary action against top civil officials in paper leak cases, problem of drug use and smuggling in Gujarat, mayhem caused by the coronavirus and negligience of state government as well as problems faced by migrant workers during lockdown, were discussed.”