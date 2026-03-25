Congress, BJP spar in House after demand for short debate on fuel shortage turned down

When Congress MLAs stood up objecting to the statement, the Speaker said that this is not a UCC issue.

Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between BJP and Congress members after the Speaker denied permission for a ‘short duration discussion’ in the House over LPG and petrol “shortage” in the state amid the war in West Asia.

BJP MLAs called the Congress demand a ‘premeditated conspiracy’ to misguide people and divert attention from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, which was tabled in the House on Tuesday, leading to strong reactions from the Congress members.

Soon after Question Hour, Congress MLA Amit Chavda requested the Speaker to allow him to speak on the issue of shortage of LPG and petrol supply in the state under Rule 108 of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Rules. He stated that he had already moved a notice under the Rule 108 for ‘short duration discussion’, which allows members to discuss the matter of urgent public importance without a formal motion or vote.