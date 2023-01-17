scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Congress appoints Amit Chavda as legislative party leader in Gujarat, Shailesh Parmar as deputy

AICC in-charge of Gujarat, Raghu Sharma had resigned from the post seeing the worst performance of the party in the state compared to 77 in the last Assembly elections, taking “moral responsibility” for the party’s “unprecedented loss”.

Amit Chavda. (File Photo)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Amit Chavda, the former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president and MLA from the Anklav constituency, as leader of the Congress legislative party in the Gujarat Assembly. Kharge also appointed Shailesh Parmar, the MLA from Dani Limda in Ahmedabad, as the deputy leader, a position he retains from the last term.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal conveyed these appointments to GPCC chief Jagdish Thakor in a letter Monday.

Last month, the party had passed a resolution unanimously entrusting the decision of these appointments to Kharge.

The Congress won only 17 seats in the recently-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, its lowest since the BJP came to power, and one seat short of the 10 per cent seat mark required for it to choose the leader of Opposition in the new assembly. The BJP won 156 seats and five went to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

More from Ahmedabad

AICC in-charge of Gujarat, Raghu Sharma had resigned from the post seeing the worst performance of the party in the state compared to 77 in the last Assembly elections, taking "moral responsibility" for the party's "unprecedented loss".

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 12:01 IST
