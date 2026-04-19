Congress, allies have committed a big sin, insulted ‘nari shakti’: Gujarat CM

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Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday alleged that by creating hurdles in passing the amendment Bill on women’s reservation in Parliament, the Congress and its allies have committed a “big sin”, “breaking the morale of crores of women” in the country.
The CM was addressing a press conference at Gujarat state headquarters of the BJP in Gandhinagar along with Union Minister Raksha Khadse and state BJP president Jagdish Vishvakarma.
Quoting CM Patel at the press conference, an official release from the party stated that the country had got a golden opportunity to increase the pride of women by implementing women’s reservation.
“In this direction, a special session of Parliament was called under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of the amendment of Nari Shakti Vandan Act. However, because of the anti-women mindset of the Congress and its allies, this important amendment Bill could not be passed,” the party release stated quoting CM Patel.
“By creating hurdles in the way of the Bill, the Congress and its allies have committed a big sin because of which the morale of crores of women of the country has been broken,” it added.
The CM also alleged that Congress and its allies have always nurtured dynasty politics and are scared that with implementation of the Bill, women from common families will get representation in Assemblies and Parliament.
“By opposing the Bill, the Congress has once again shown its narrow-mindedness. On one hand, you talk about women’s interest and on the other hand, you try to stop it during legal empowerment. This is the two-faced politics of the Congress which now stands exposed before the people,” he said, according to the release.
The CM also said that this Bill was a solid step towards women’s empowerment. “By opposing it, the Congress and its allies have insulted the Nari Shakti,” he added.
Union Minister Khadse too lambasted the Congress and its allies for opposing the Bill and added that they have betrayed the future of youths and women in the country. She also said that the Bill was not for the benefit of a particular party, but to empower the women in the country.
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