Congress, allies have committed a big sin, insulted ‘nari shakti’: Gujarat CM

Quoting CM Patel at the press conference, an official release from the party stated that the country had got a golden opportunity to increase the pride of women by implementing women's reservation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday alleged that by creating hurdles in passing the amendment Bill on women’s reservation in Parliament, the Congress and its allies have committed a “big sin”, “breaking the morale of crores of women” in the country.

The CM was addressing a press conference at Gujarat state headquarters of the BJP in Gandhinagar along with Union Minister Raksha Khadse and state BJP president Jagdish Vishvakarma.

Quoting CM Patel at the press conference, an official release from the party stated that the country had got a golden opportunity to increase the pride of women by implementing women’s reservation.