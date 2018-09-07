Congress alleges ‘financial irregularities’ in AJL accounts

AMC Opposition leader Dinesh Sharma said that in the annual accounts for financial year that ended on March 31, 2018, the auditors made adverse observations exposing gross financial indiscipline of the company AMC Opposition leader Dinesh Sharma said that in the annual accounts for financial year that ended on March 31, 2018, the auditors made adverse observations exposing gross financial indiscipline of the company

Citing internal audit reports presented at a board meeting of the AMC, the Congress on Thursday pointed out several financial irregularities in the accounts of Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd (AJL), accusing the authorities of not giving the matter importance.

AMC Opposition leader Dinesh Sharma said that in the annual accounts for financial year that ended on March 31, 2018, the auditors made adverse observations exposing gross financial indiscipline of the company (AJL), “but the ruling party shows no interest in taking any action or taking any official concerned to task”.

He said that the authorities had said that the matter would be looked into in the next year.

Sharma has alleged that the company is mute on the Rs 58 crore contributed by the promoters to the share capital made by the AMC at the time of formation of the company. He said that the shares had also not been issued to the AMC. He also said that the difference between GST Department and AJL accounts shows a negative difference of Rs 6.62 crore, “but AJL is unable to explain how this difference came”.

