Congress accuses Gujarat government of neglecting rescue operations

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Gujarat government of being negligent in its relief and rescue efforts for the people affected by torrential rain in Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

In a statement, state Congress president Amit Chavda said the state government should have made preparations in advance to tackle the situation arising out of floods as the meteorological department had predicted heavy rain.

The Congress, he said, has opened control rooms in Rajkot, Surat and Ahmedabad to extend help to people hit by floods.

