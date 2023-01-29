Congress, AAP attack BJP government in Gujarat after paper leak forces postponement of panchayat clerk recruitment exam

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat lambasted the BJP government over the alleged paper leak which led to the postponement of the panchayat junior clerk recruitment exam Sunday.

Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Amit Chavda sought the resignation of the concerned minister and the arrest of all those responsible for the paper leak. He also demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for “playing with the future of the youth”.

“This is not just this leakage of paper, the BJP government in Gujarat has once again “leaked the future of the youths” of Gujarat. In the past few years, paper leaks have happened more than 20 times,” Chavda said.

“The Congress had fought against the government and tried to oust the BJP from power. But the youth of Gujarat got misled by Narendrabhai Modi and Amit Shah by believing in their promises,” Chavda added.

“It is clear that those in the BJP government are leaking papers and conspiring to get their people into government jobs. There has been a practice of only those having money and clout getting a government job in Gujarat for more than 25 years.”

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani, meanwhile, sought the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) led by non-corrupt police officers to probe the matter.

In a video statement, Mevani said, “In the past few years, this is the 20th examination paper which has been leaked. This is the arrogance of the BJP’s 156 seats. The BJP government is telling the students that they know how to remain in power and that the papers will continue to leak and ‘you can do whatever you want to do’. This is not just about this instance of paper leakage, the future of unemployed youths of Gujarat has been leaked.”

“This is being done under the direction of some people seated in Gandhinagar and Kamalam (state BJP headquarters). The conclusion that one can draw is that if you do not have an arrangement with Gandhinagar and Kamalam, you cannot get a government job in Gujarat,” Mevani alleged.

Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi sought a probe by a retired high court judge. “People of Gujarat have shown their faith in you (BJP) by giving 156 seats (in state assembly elections). And what has the BJP given to the people? A tradition of paper leak… I demand the chief minister himself takes responsibility for this and the concerned minister resigns,” Gadhvi said.

AAP’s legislative party leader Chaitar Vasava, in a tweet, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the paper leak.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) postponed the recruitment examination for the post of junior clerk (administration/account) slated to be held Sunday after its question paper was allegedly leaked.

As per a GPSSB statement, the examination was scheduled between 11 am and noon in various districts of Gujarat and over 9.53 lakh candidates had applied for it.

Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) caught fifteen people from Vadodara area for their alleged involvement in the paper leak, said a highly placed source in the Vadodara police.