Congo traveller tests negative for Ebola in 2nd test 

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A 37-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo who was admitted to the Civil Hospital here on May 26 has tested negative for the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in the second and confirmatory blood test, confirmed the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi on Saturday.
The individual had arrived in India earlier this month. The Indian Express reported on May 28 that the first test conducted at the National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) returned negative for Ebola, but positive for Falciparum Malaria.
Subsequently, the Government of India decided to carry out the second test on the traveller within 48 hours of the first sample being drawn.
Dr Joshi added that the patient would be transferred out of the Ebola isolation ward and moved to a special room where he will be treated for malaria. His fever abated and he was feeling better on Saturday, said Dr Joshi.
Ebola is a high-mortality disease, and it has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The major outbreak is in the countries of DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. The incubation period of the Ebola virus can vary from 2 to 21 days with symptoms appearing within 8 to 10 days of exposure.
The patient in question landed in Mumbai on May 18. He stayed there for five days till May 22. He then travelled to the Union Territories of Silvassa (DNH) and Daman and strayed there till May 25. On May 25, he came to Vadodara and stayed at the Express Hotel. He was admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the designated apex hospital for Ebola in Gujarat, at 10:13 pm on May 26.
Three of the patient’s colleagues, all foreign nationals, who had been identified as his close contacts, were quarantined at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad on May 27. They are likely to be allowed to leave following this development.
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