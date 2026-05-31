Congo traveller tests negative for Ebola in 2nd test 

A 37-year-old traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested negative for Ebola in a second confirmatory test conducted in India. (Express Photo)

A 37-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo who was admitted to the Civil Hospital here on May 26 has tested negative for the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in the second and confirmatory blood test, confirmed the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi on Saturday.

The individual had arrived in India earlier this month. The Indian Express reported on May 28 that the first test conducted at the National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) returned negative for Ebola, but positive for Falciparum Malaria.

Subsequently, the Government of India decided to carry out the second test on the traveller within 48 hours of the first sample being drawn.