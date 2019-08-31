Congo fever: 30 samples sent for testing; vector-borne diseases in control, says Gujarat govt

AFTER THE recent spate of the Crimean Congo Haemmorhagic Fever (CCHF) which claimed three lives, thirty samples of those suspected to have come in contact with CCHF-positive patients, were sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology on Thursday. The results are expected to arrive by Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, apart from the 30 samples sent on Thursday, 19 samples have been tested, of which six samples tested positive for CCHF and 13 others tested negative. Of the 13 negative samples, four were doctors, four were nurses, one was a lab technician and four others were relatives of those who had tested positive, or had come in contact with the infected patients.

According to state Health Department officials, three patients of the six positive samples succumbed to the fever, while three others are undergoing treatment and are clinically stable.

Meanwhile, the state’s Health Department on Friday declared that vector-borne diseases are under control, with no new cases of Congo Fever reported and all 84 cases of malaria reported on Friday, treated within the same day.

This month, a total of 7,630 cases of malaria, 250 cases of Falciparum malaria, 1,234 cases of dengue and 203 cases of chikungunya were reported, according to data provided by the state’s Health Department.

A press release by the Health Department also stated that in order to prevent and control the spread of the vector-borne diseases, a command and control centre was established in Ahmedabad.