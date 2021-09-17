Gujarat Congress: Zero experience is primary criteria for selection to the cabinet

As the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his team of ministers took oath on Thursday, the opposition criticised the BJP over the alleged inexperience of those inducted into the cabinet.

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel said in a statement, “I congratulate all the ministers of the Gujarat who took oath today. I expect that in the little time left before elections, you will work towards all youth, farmers, women and underprivileged sections. The biggest lesson for you is your old friends — the former ministers and chief minister.”

“Today they have been sidelined due to the sins of BJP in the past four years, especially during coronavirus pandemic which resulted in the death of more than three lakh people. I request the BJP leaders to invest the remaining 15 months of their rule in Gujarat towards the welfare of people rather than looting them (sic),” the statement added.

Taking a jibe at the BJP for the alleged “inexperienced” cabinet, Arjun Modhwadia, former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) tweeted, “It seems that zero experience is the primary criteria for the cabinet selection in the BJP Gujarat government. You don’t need commitment towards the public, clean image, ability to govern, and experience as virtues anymore (sic).”

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat president Gopal Italia also took to Twitter and wrote, “The BJP has made four leaders from Surat as ministers. With this, the state BJP president, one union minister, and four cabinet ministers are from Surat. It is the same Surat where AAP recently made history by winning 27 seats in local body polls. You are free to think on your own (Sic).”