Cong has become urban naxal hub: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

BJP’S NATIONAL president Nitin Nabin on Friday hit out at the Congress party and its Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress party had now become an ‘urban naxalite hub’.

Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, was addressing a ‘Budget Meet 2026’ programme in Gandhinagar in the presence of the party’s state president Jagdish Vishwakarma that was also attended by several business leaders.

Nabin said, “Earlier, a few parties were affected by urban naxalism but today, these parties are entirely absorbed by it. At a time when India is being talked about globally amid the ongoing AI summit in Delhi… At the same time, through such shameless activities of these people, the country’s progress is being hampered.”

His remarks came after a group of Youth Congress workers held a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Nabin also told mediapersons on the sidelines of the event, “It is a sad day for India. Parties without ideology, principles and leadership become anarchist. Even in moments of pride for the country, when the entire world is proud of India, people have such an anarchist mindset. Till now, we thought urban naxalites go to the Congress party but now the party has become a hub of urban naxalism. The manner in which they behaved during the international AI summit and the Congress supporting them is unfortunate.”

Nabin said, “Whenever India has witnessed moments of pride, you have done such acts that have saddened the entire country. I condemn the Congress party’s behaviour. Congress workers reflect their leader’s mindset which has stooped so low that the incident has ashamed the entire nation.”

This is being seen as an apparent reference to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Story continues below this ad

Addressing representatives of various industries, Nabin said that increased investment in MSME, startups, semiconductors, defense and infrastructure sectors will give strength to industries and moving beyond ‘Ease of Doing Business’, he said that now the era of ‘Ease of Growing Business’ has begun.

“The Budget is not just a financial document, but a guiding document to bring about development for everybody. Taking forward the Antyodaya idea of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and the model of good governance of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to deliver the schemes directly to the beneficiaries through transparency and governance. It has been ensured that the money released from Delhi in Jan Dhan accounts is directly deposited in the accounts of the poor. Calling the recently announced Union Budget “the first Budget to run on the path of duty from Kartavya Bhavan”, he called it a roadmap for a developed India by 2047 and India’s seven per cent growth rate and controlled inflation amidst global economic instability as a result of disciplined financial management.

Adding that India has become self-reliant in manufacturing including mobile manufacturing, he said that NPA in the banking sector has been brought below 1 per cent and a 15 per cent increase in the defense budget compared to previous year will make the country stronger.

“Gujarat is working on infrastructure, innovation and institutional strength with a vision of becoming a developed state by 2035 and will become a leader in the semiconductor sector. Organising the 2030 Commonwealth Games will give the state global recognition,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, in his address, termed the Union Government’s budget as a “strong step for right direction” and said that the identity of the Modi Government has been ‘Reform, perform, transform’.

Regarding the benefits to Gujarat, he said that the development of 15 archaeological sites including Lothal and Dholavira, dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni to Surat, upgradation of the World Health Organisation’s Global Medical Center in Jamnagar, promotion of manufacturing and textile sectors, strengthening of municipal bonds, announcement of developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as City Economic Regions and extension of tax holiday for 20 years in GIFT City’s IFSC will increase investment and employment in the state.

He added that the plan to prepare tourist guides in 20 iconic places of the country will also increase local employment opportunities in Gujarat. Terming this Budget as the “biggest infrastructure Budget” yet, he said this is a roadmap for the next 25 years.

Earlier, Nabin chaired a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs was chaired by party’s National President in Ahmedabad and attended by BJP National Organisation General Secretary B L Santosh, State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Deputy Chief Minister Harsha Sanghavi, Union Minister and former State President C R Paatil, State Organisation General Secretary Ratnakar.

Story continues below this ad

Nabin in his address recalled the organisational tours he had made to Gujarat in the past during his tenure of the Yuva Morcha and said that since many years, the working system of Gujarat BJP has been well-organised, time-bound and exemplary.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that following the recently presented central budget based on three duties, the state budget has also been presented keeping the four pillars of GYAN – Garib, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti at the centre.