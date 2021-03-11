Gujarat: Congress to launch ‘Dandi march’ with 80 tractors

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Friday to flag off a re-enact march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi to mark the anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha, the Gujarat Congress also announced a parallel march to Dandi with 80 tractors as part of “Farmers’ Satyagrah”, calling it the initiation of second independence struggle.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) interim president Amit Chavda told on Wednesday, “Mahatma Gandhi had broken the salt law and started a nationwide agitation. The kind of situation which was during the British rule, a similar sort of situation is currently in the country and the ideology of Gandhi is the need of today’s time. ”

“For the past some time, rulers in states and across the country have been trying to replace the ideology of Gandhi with his killer Nathuram Godse’s ideology. Even the British regime would have been embarrassed by today’s rulers. Just for the benefit of few, the government has brought in anti farmer laws. More than 200 farmers have died in the farmer agitation. The manner in which 80 agitators had joined Gandhiji in his Dandi March, 80 tractors symbolic of ongoing farmers agitation will join the March from Friday,” Chavda added.

The congress informed that the march will initiate from Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad on Friday morning around 6 am and end at Dandi on March 16.