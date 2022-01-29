Gujarat: Cong to hold padyatra against state govt on first day of polls next month

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Friday announced a padyatra from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar against BJP government’s functioning on the first day of the upcoming Assembly session.

The Congress also inaugurated three Indira Gandhi mobile clinics and three Indira Gandhi ICU on wheels in Ahmedabad Friday,

During the inauguration, All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Gujarat and former health minister of Rajasthan Dr Raghu Sharma said that human service is the first objective of Congress.

“For this, six ambulances and mobile clinics have been inaugurated to provide relief to the citizens in times of calamity. These are to provide good health facilities at the doorsteps of middle class and common citizens. The critically ill patients will be able to be transported to the hospital from a distance with oxygen and a ventilator,” he said.

GPCC president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathwa said, “Supreme Court’s repeated lashing at BJP government over Covid pandemic is proof of its failure. The Rajasthan model was appreciated by the states as well as the country and international organisations. At a time when citizens were dying in Gujarat due to lack of ambulance, oxygen, remdesivir injections, the then Health Minister of Rajasthan, Dr Raghu Sharma carried out successful operation in the state that resulted in saving hundreds of lives.” Naushad Solanki Congress MLA from Dasada constituency in Surendranagar district and former chairman of Scheduled Caste Department, GPCC stated that Congress will take out a padyatra against BJP’s functioning and decisions.

“A padyatra will be taken out with one lakh agitators from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on the first day of assembly sessions next month. Decisions like discontinuing centrally sponsored scholarships for students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe for higher education in private institutes has resulted in dropping out of 7000-8000 students middle of their study,” Solanki said.

“Also, in Samras hostels built from SC sub plan funds admission is given to only 15 per cent SC students. We demand atleast 50-75 per cent admission to SC students in these hostels,” Solanki added as he congratulated the newly appointed chairman of Scheduled Caste Department GPCC Hitendra Pithadiya.

During the inauguration function, managing trustee of Gujarat Relief Committee and former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia said that with the objective of helping the victims of natural and man-made disasters, the Gujarat Relief Committee was established in 1983 under the public trust which was inspired by late Ahmed Patel, late Mahant Vijayadasji, along with many late dignitaries who have been its trustees.