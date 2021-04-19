Cong slams Gujarat CM: ‘Sell off your Rs 200-cr private jet for funds’

Parmar’s remarks come on a day when Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases was more than the state administrations' capacity.

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Gujarat amid reports of depleting medical facilities for patients, the opposition parties slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with Congress asking Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to sell off a private jet, acquired by the state government, for medical infrastructure funds.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar said, “In 15 districts of Gujarat, there are no CT-scan (HRCT) machines. Several districts don’t have RT-PCR testing facilities, for a population of seven crore people, the government has not even managed 7,000 beds. If the CM has any shortage of funds, then he should muster the courage to seek a share for Gujarat from the PM Cares fund. If the CM follows ‘raj dharma’, then he must sell his Rs 200-crore private jet and purchase CT-scan machines from the money.”

In November, 2019, a private jet worth Rs 191 crore was purchased by the state government for the chief minister’s use. Parmar also criticised the BJP- led state government over vacancies for government paramedical staff.

“There are currently 5,000 vacancies at panchayat level and 2,800 vacancies at the municipal corporation level for paramedical staff in Gujarat. If the state government has allotted lakhs of crores of rupees in the health sector in its annual Budget, then what is the expenditure under it. What share Gujarat has received under PM Cares fund? How has the sum collected in the name of mask violation across state been used?,” questioned Parmar.

Parmar’s remarks come on a day when Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases was more than the state administrations’ capacity. “Requirement for beds and other healthcare facilities in the present situation is higher than the health department and administration’s capacity. In view of the spike in cases, we are adding more beds to accommodate the patients,” he said.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported 10,340 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day, taking the number of infections to 4,03,823. The state also saw the highest 110 fatalities during the day, taking the toll to 5,390.

The Gujarat unit of the Aam Aadmi Party also criticised the state government on Sunday calling their handling of the pandemic an “abject failure”.

“The Gujarat government has totally failed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state and there has been no arrangements made by them to deal with the second wave. People are neither getting beds nor injections in the hospitals and there has been huge blackmarketing of medicines going on. Only VVIP persons and those associated with the BJP are getting facilities at this stage. We demand that the government takes strict action against blackmarketing of injections in the state and curb on the private hospitals which are doing open loot,” said Bhemabhai Chaudhary, state vice president, AAP Gujarat.

The Congress councillor from Gomtipur in Ahmedabad also wrote to the Deputy CM asking him for an increase in 108 ambulance service in the city.

“Several patients have died because ambulances couldn’t reach their homes in time due to its severe shortage. In such circumstances, I urge you to increase the number of 108 ambulance vehicles in the city,” said Shaikh in the letter.