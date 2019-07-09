Congress rout due to injustices meted out to Gujarat: Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Monday said that Congress suffered historic rout in the Lok Sabha elections allegedly due to the series of injustices it meted out to Gujarat between 2004 and 2014 when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, among other factors.

Advertising

Comparing Modi with Lord Natraj, Lord Krishna and Acharya Chanakya, Jadeja also said that the period from 2004 to 2014 was akin to the period of lawlessness, which the ancient Magadh Empire witnessed once.

Speaking in the Assembly while moving a motion to resolve to respect the recent unprecedented mandate given to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the people of Gujarat and jointly work for the cause of “nation building”, Jadeja said between 2004 and 2014, divisive elements were “moving around unchecked in the country even as politics of appeasement was at its peak amid widespread corruption & terrorism”. During such times, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah entered the scene and brought about change, Jadeja said.

“2500 years ago…Magadh was facing lawlessness and amid all that, a divine element came in the form of Acharya Chanakya… Similar situation was prevailing between 2004 and 2014…,” Jadeja said. He said that with his political will, Modi brought happiness to the people of India and the recent victory of BJP in the elections was that “of nationalism, of Modi magic”.

Advertising

Lashing out at the opposition Congress for the “series of injustices meted out to Gujarat between 2004 and 2014”, Jadeja said like Lord Krishna, Modi controlled the “cobra of terrorism and divisive elements in the country to come out victorious with people’s mandate”.

He cited issues like crude oil royalty of Gujarat, increasing the height of Sardar Sarovar dam, not giving international airport to Rajkot, hurdles on Ahm-edabad-Mumbai bullet train project, Ram Mandir, etc. as the reasons for Congress’s defeat.

Jadeja called out a number of policy decisions of Modi Government like implementation of GST, getting Massod Azhar as international terrorist declaration and 10% reservation for non-reserved categories, etc. while resolving to work with similar spirit to build the nation.

Senior Congress leader Shailesh Parmar said the BJP was trying to create a picture as if Congress has done nothing in the past 70-odd years. Saying that it was the Congress that established institutes like IIMs, AIIMS, and ISRO, built dams, developed ports, etc.

Parmar said the Congress also brought in computer technology and mobile phones to the country, along with electronic voting machines.

Congress MLA Punja Vansh said that during the Modi regime, there was an atmosphere of fear in the country and “constitutional institutions became weaker during the period”.