Sunday, July 24, 2022

Cong proud of standing with all sections: Pawan Khera

He also accused the BJP government in Gujarat of trying to divert voters' attention ahead of the assembly elections.

Reacting to the recent controversy over Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor’s statement endorsing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s view that India’s minorities have the first claim over its resources, Congress’s national spokesperson Pawan Khera attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to divert the attention of people from pressing issues ahead of the state assembly elections.

“Congress has always believed in inclusive development. From Mahatma Gandhi who said he wants to wipe off tears from everyone’s eyes to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru who said that serving India is similar to serving lakhs of people who are in pain to former PM Manmohan Singh who said India should be on the path of bright future but this brightness should be for all, the Congress has always been firm on our ideals,” Khera said in a statement.

He also accused the BJP government in Gujarat of trying to divert voters’ attention ahead of the assembly elections. “In the 27 years of misrule of the BJP in Gujarat, several sections of the society, including Dalits, adivasis and other backward communities, have been pushed back from the mainstream. The farmers, labourers, dairy owners, other cooperative agencies, micro and small industries, business class and middle-class of Gujarat have been suffering due to the anti-public policies of the BJP. Only one or two selected industrialists have benefited. The people of Gujarat know well that the BJP has failed in keeping its promises,” Khera said.

“Whenever elections come, the only agenda of the BJP is to create tension in the society through lies. Their attempt is to divert the attention of the public from pressing issues and massive failure of governance to other matters. The Congress feels proud of the fact that like elsewhere in the country, it is standing firm with all sections of the society in Gujarat for their upliftment,” he added.

More from Ahmedabad

The controversy erupted after Thakor had endorsed Singh’s view at a minority communities event in Ahmedabad. He had also said he was aware of the political damage caused by Singh’s statement; yet, he was proud of his party for sticking to the stand. Two days later, workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal had vandalised posters of the Congress outside the party’s state headquarters ‘Rajiv Gandhi’ bhawan at Paldi in Ahmedabad accusing the them of pandering to Muslim voters.

