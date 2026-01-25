Cong MP’s nephew who shot wife, self booked for murder: Gujarat Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE AHMEDABAD City Police on Saturday booked Yashrajsinh Durgeshsinh Gohil (35), nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, for the alleged murder of his wife Rajeshwari (30) on the intervening night of January 21 and 22 at their fifth floor apartment in NRI Tower on Judges Bunglow Road, Ahmedabad.
The FIR was registered at Vastrapur police station on the basis of a complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayesh D Brahmbhatt of ‘A’ Division on behalf of the state. Earlier, an accidental death report had been filed.
The FIR stated that the post-mortem report of both persons, conducted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital described the cause of death as “died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of head injury caused by discharge of firearm.”
The FIR stated, “During investigation, it was found that it was not possible to discharge the revolver of licence number UMR/5858 unintentionally without putting adequate pressure on the trigger. Further, there were only two rounds in the revolver, both of which were fired during the incident.”
The Indian Express also spoke to Zone-1 DCP Harshadkumar Patel. Asked if the ballistics report from the weapon and spent bullet casings had been received from the FSL, DCP Patel said, “We are yet to receive the ballistics report from the weapon. It will take around a fortnight for it to arrive. It will have the details regarding the distance and angle of the bullet entry.”
On the conclusion of the Investigation Officer (IO) that led to the FIR, DCP Patel said, “In order to discharge a revolver, first, the hammer needs to be pulled back. Further, if there is misfire while handling the firearm, then the weapon would have discharged on the ground but in this case, the gunshot wound was at the back of the head. There were only two (bullets) in the revolver and no other bullets were found in the house. These suspicions have led to the FIR being filed.”
The detailed statement of Gohil’s mother, who was the only other person in the house at the time of Rajeshwari’s death, is yet to be recorded by the police. The statement of an ambulance paramedic who was also present at the time of Gohil’s alleged suicide, has been taken.
While the investigation in the case will continue, ultimately, an abated summary will be filed in the case since the accused person is deceased.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The third T20 match between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday. India has a 2-0 lead in the series, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in top form. However, both teams have struggled with their bowling, while batting has not been a concern.