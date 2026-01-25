Cong MP’s nephew who shot wife, self booked for murder: Gujarat Police

THE AHMEDABAD City Police on Saturday booked Yashrajsinh Durgeshsinh Gohil (35), nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, for the alleged murder of his wife Rajeshwari (30) on the intervening night of January 21 and 22 at their fifth floor apartment in NRI Tower on Judges Bunglow Road, Ahmedabad.

The FIR was registered at Vastrapur police station on the basis of a complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayesh D Brahmbhatt of ‘A’ Division on behalf of the state. Earlier, an accidental death report had been filed.

The FIR stated that the post-mortem report of both persons, conducted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital described the cause of death as “died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of head injury caused by discharge of firearm.”

The FIR stated, “During investigation, it was found that it was not possible to discharge the revolver of licence number UMR/5858 unintentionally without putting adequate pressure on the trigger. Further, there were only two rounds in the revolver, both of which were fired during the incident.”