Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Cong MLAs meet to chalk out strategy for budget session

Ahead of the first budget session of the Bhupendra Patel government in Gujarat that begins Thursday, the elected representatives of the Opposition Congress party met at Gandhinagar to chalk out a strategy.

“During the month-long session, we will highlight the shortcomings of the government. This includes the examination paper leaks, rising inflation, unemployment, and law and order situation. Farmers were promised that their incomes will double by 2022, but they are under heavy debt,” Amit Chavda, leader of Congress legislative party, said after the meeting.

Chavda said that budget will be presented by the BJP government at a time when the prices of edible oil was shooting through the roof.

Taking about how Speaker Shankar Chaudhary has not yet decided about the Leader of Opposition, Chavda said that Congress governments of the past had ensured that the Leader of Opposition was appointed in Gujarat Assembly, despite the opposition getting only 14 seats.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 00:38 IST
