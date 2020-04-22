Cong MLA, son booked for ‘misbehaving’ with Traffic Brigade personnel

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Manish Singh said that when stopped, Thakor allegedly got agitated and misbehaved with the personnel. (Representational Image) Mehsana Superintendent of Police Manish Singh said that when stopped, Thakor allegedly got agitated and misbehaved with the personnel. (Representational Image)

Congress MLA from Sidhpur Chandanji Thakor was booked Wednesday after he allegedly indulged in an altercation with a Traffic Brigade (TRB) personnel who had stopped his vehicle in Becharaji amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

An FIR was registered at the Becharaji police station against Thakor and his son on the basis of a complaint lodged by the TRB personnel, identified as Jitendra Raval.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Manish Singh said that the incident happened Wednesday near Kamal Circle when Thakor and his son were passing by in his car and was stopped by the TRB personnel, who was checking the vehicles during the lockdown.

Singh said that when stopped, Thakor allegedly got agitated and misbehaved with the personnel.

Thakor could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

The FIR was registered under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 188 Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act.

