Even as the State Congress refused to appear before the Modi-appointed M B Shah Commission which is investigating 15 allegations of large-scale corruption within the State,one of its MLAs,Babu Meghji Shah from Rapar appeared before the Commission and submitted an affidavit with reference to land allotments in Kutch district on Wednesday. I filed an affidavit with reference to the fixing of prices for land allotment to industrial houses in Kutch district. A further hearing has been planned for June 28, said Shah to the Indian Express. Shah admitted to his knowledge of his partys stance on the Commission: Ive appeared before the Commission because some issues under investigation are related to my region, he said.

Gujarat Congress Chief Arjun Modhwadia said that his party chose to stay away from the Commission because it was an attempt by the current government to preempt any probe into the allegations against Narendra Modi which was put forward by the Lokayukta. But there is nothing wrong if somebody from the Congress approaches the Commission in his/her individual capacity, Modhwadia added.

The Commission was appointed by the state government in August last year after Gujarat Leader of Opposition Shaktisinh Gohil and Gujarat Congress Chief Arjun Modhwadia submitted a memorandum with 17 allegations of corruption against the Modi government to the President of India . The Commissions investigation is expected to end on June 30.

The principal complainants Shaktisinh Gohil and Arjun Modhvadia chosen to remain absent from the commission proceedings and instead urged for the appointment of a Lokayukta to hear the charges.

Babu Meghji Shah had appeared before the commission on various occasions presenting his grievances on land allotment to the Adani Group in Mundra region,according to a press release issued by government counsel Bhakar Tanna after the MLAs appearance before the commission.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App