Cong MLA cycles to Assembly to protest rising prices of fuel

Gulabsinh Rajput, Congress MLA representing Tharad constituency of Banaskantha district, rode a cycle to reach Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar on the first day of the Budget session on Monday. The MLA was protesting the rise in prices of fuel and LPG gas cylinders.

The MLA, who was wearing a poster bearing slogans that urged the government to reduce the prices of fuel and LPG, had cycled to the Assembly from his MLA quarters in Gandhinagar. “The international prices of one barrel of crude oil is only half of what existed during the UPA regime. Still, the prices of petrol have hit Rs 100 per litre in many cities and almost touched Rs 90 in Gujarat. The state government should slash VAT (Value Added Tax) rates and bring down the prices. Similarly, the prices of LPG have hit new highs,” said Rajput, who is also the president of Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress. He later tweeted pictures of him cycling to the Gujarat Assembly.

Apart from Rajput, other Congress MLAs including Gyasuddin Sheikh and Imran Khedawala protested by holding placards. Apart from the rising fuel and cooking gas prices, the MLAs also protested against the rise in edible oil prices. “Black marketing is happening in the edible oil business. The government should control the menace. We are going to protest against the rising prices both inside and outside the Assembly,” said Sheikh.

Sheikh added that in the month of February, fuel prices have risen by 16 times and the prices of LPG has risen by Rs 100. MLA from Vav, Geniben Thakor also agitated over the issue.

“It was not a pre-decided protest. Leaders of Gujarat Congress have been agitating against the price rise for the last several weeks. Today, our MLAs carried out a symbolic protest,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson of Gujarat Congress.