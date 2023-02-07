scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Cong MLA, 3 others get 6 months in jail in case of rioting

According to the prosecution, on November 7, 2010, the complainant, Meet Vaidya, was allegedly assaulted by Chudasama, and the three other accused at a traffic jam, with the accused allegedly threatening the complainant with swords and revolvers.

After a crowd gathered at the spot, the accused allegedly drove away towards Chorwad. (Express Photo)

A Junagadh court on Tuesday sentenced Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama and three others to six months of simple imprisonment in a case of rioting.

A court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Snehal Shukla sentenced Vimal Chudasama, the Congress legislator from Somnath, along with three other accused Hitesh Parmar, Mohan Vadher and Ramji Vadher, to six months of simple imprisonment in a case which dates back to 2010.

According to the prosecution, on November 7, 2010, the complainant, Meet Vaidya, was allegedly assaulted by Chudasama, and the three other accused at a traffic jam, with the accused allegedly threatening the complainant with swords and revolvers.

After a crowd gathered at the spot, the accused allegedly drove away towards Chorwad.

A total of 13 prosecution witnesses were examined in the case and the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Snehal Shukl convicted them for offences of rioting, causing hurt and creating unlawful assembly (Indian Penal Code sections 147, 323, and 149 respectively).

The four have, however, been acquitted from charges under the Arms Act, with a witness deposing that no injury was caused with any weapons during the incident.

The court acquitted the four of IPC section 148 (rioting), 427 (damage due to mischief), 504 (intentionally insults), 506 (2)(criminal intimidation), owing to the benefit of doubt.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 23:53 IST
There was no pressure from Adani Group to sell Mumbai airport: GVK’s Sanjay Reddy

