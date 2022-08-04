Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet

The Congress organised its first major brainstorming session in Ahmedabad Thursday ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in which the probable names for the first list of candidates were discussed.

The meeting, held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi, was helmed by observers T S Singhdeo and Milind Deora, and also present were AICC Gujarat incharge Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor, working president Jignesh Mevani, 37 observers of parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat among other leaders.

Reportedly, senior observer and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to helm the meet. However, his visit was cancelled after he fell ill.

A Congress party official said that a total of 58 names, as probable candidates for the Assembly polls, were deliberated upon in the meeting.

Later, in a press conference, Raghu Sharma said that the party intends to release a manifesto and a “chargesheet” for the entire state and each of the 182 Assembly constituencies.

“From today, our Lok Sabha constituencies’ observers will be hitting the ground and visiting their assigned areas. Between August 10 and August 14, we will hold another meeting for a review. The Congress has been focusing on booth management as well as public outreach for the past several days. During the last chintan shivir held at Devbhoomi Dwarka, we had taken a pledge to move with vision of securing over 125 seats,” said Sharma.

The Congress leader added that the party will focus on “illicit network of drugs and alcohol” in the state.

“Inflation and unemployment are national issues but today Gujarat has been gripped with drug abuse as we are seeing massive drug seizures at Gujarat ports. Recently, over 50 people died in hooch tragedy. Today, every single parent of Gujarat is concerned about the future of their children due to this illicit network of drugs and alcohol in the land of Gandhi and Patel,” he said.

“We will be holding over 2000 meets in villages of Gujarat to understand the grievances of voters in a better manner. We will release a manifesto for the entire state and an individual one for each Vidhansabha constituency,” said Sharma.

He said that the party will release a chargesheet of BJP’s failures during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We will mention about their mismanagement, lack of accountability during the pandemic times and the real statistics of deaths in the overall chargesheet along with other collosal failures of the BJP,” said Sharma.

In a veiled attack on Aam Aadmi Party, Sharma said, “The election this time is only between BJP and Congress. Any other party is only acting as B Team of BJP.”

During the press conference, TS Singh Deo said that, “There is an illicit trade of liquor worth above Rs 25,000 crore per year in Gujarat. Over 5 lakh government vacancies have not been filled and in the past few years, government recruitment papers have been leaked 14 times. The manner in which people of Gujarat are treated by the BJP government is shameful.”