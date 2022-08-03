scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Congress demands Sanghavi’s resignation over hooch tragedy, holds protest

AICC Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor, working president Jignesh Mevani and other senior leaders were present at Subhash bridge to protest the recent hooch tragedy in villages of Botad and Ahmedabad.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: August 3, 2022 2:21:19 am
Demanding resignation of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi over the recent hooch tragedy which resulted in the death of at least 42 persons, senior Congress leaders held a sit-in protest in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

AICC Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor, working president Jignesh Mevani and other senior leaders were present at Subhash bridge to protest the recent hooch tragedy in villages of Botad and Ahmedabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party has clear partnership in the ongoing brazen business of drugs and illicit liquor in Gujarat. Anyone raising their voice against this business gets death threats in Gujarat. Today, ports of Gujarat have become gateway of drugs in India. No BJP leader has found time to meet the widows and orphaned children of Hooch tragedy yet. The state home minister has no moral right to remain over his post and he must resign,” said Raghu Sharma.

“This is not just a laththa kand (hooch tragedy) but a murder by the BJP which has been unable to implement the prohibition policy. The home minister is busy praising himself however it is due to his failures that today even paan shops in Gujarat are openly selling drugs,” said Jagdish Thakor.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:56:30 am

