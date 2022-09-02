scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Cong demands caste-based Census in state

"Congress has made many demands and one of the key demands is that a census (based on caste) is conducted,” said Solanki.

Indian National Congress (Representational/File)

Addressing a press conference in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls, state Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki demanded that the government conduct a caste-based Census.

“In local body polls, 10% reservation was done for OBC community and that is now being ordered to be scrapped. It is imperative that society develops inclusively and the backward classes come into the mainstream. This has been Congress’ objective. Congress has made many demands and one of the key demands is that a census (based on caste) is conducted,” said Solanki.

