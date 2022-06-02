Cong demands action against Navsari cop for detaining Vansda MLA

Congress leaders from 11 talukas of Navsari, Dangs, Tapi and Valsad districts Wednesday handed over a memorandum to the district administration demanding the suspension and transfer of Navsari LCB police inspector DS Korat who manhandled party legislator Anant Patel at Navsari Tuesday.

The Congress leaders from South Gujarat gathered at the offices of mamlatdars and district collectors chanting slogans against Korat. “If our demands are not met, we will carry out protests and dharna in different districts of South Gujarat in the coming days,” Anant told The Indian Express.

The Vansda MLA was detained Tuesday for holding a public meeting at Lunsikui area in Navsari without police permission to address contractual workers of the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO). He was released later in the evening. It was also alleged that the police manhandled the Congress leader.

“I was conveying to the gathering that it was not the right way to protest as our request for the rally was turned down. I told them we would again apply for permission and will take out the rally on June 3. I don’t know what happened to police officer Korat… he came and got hold of me and pushed me into the police jeep,” the Congress MLA added.