Cong delegation meets Governor, seeks judicial probe into drug cases

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the recent drug seizures in Gujarat, a delegation of senior Congress leaders met Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Senior leaders from the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), including interim president Amit Chavda, interim leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani, and former GPCC presidents Bharat Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia, along with other leaders were part of the delegation.

“Why is the PM silent on the drug seizures in Gujarat when the entire machinery is in hands of the union government. We have doubts on the machinery and intent of the government and that is why we have approached the governor to intervene and set up a judicial inquiry headed by a judge from the Gujarat High Court which will include a committee of unbiased and reputed persons who can find the truth behind the racket and catch the culprits who benefit from it,” Chavda said, adding that “today the youth are asking for jobs and opportunities to excel however they are being given drugs”.

The interim president also said, “This is the Gujarat of Gandhi and Sardar which is known for its peace and prosperity and now it is now being pushed into the vicious cycle of drugs. Today it appears that the 1600 kilometres long coastline of Gujarat has turned into a safe haven for drugs landing. In the past six months, drugs valued over Rs 25,000 crores have been seized including the seizures in Porbandar, Mundra Port, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi. Everyone is worried that why so much drugs are being caught and why was the police, intelligence bureau and other agencies sleeping till now.”

“The same company which was caught getting three tonnes of heroin at Mundra port, got similar consignments delivered earlier this year and it is estimated that the drugs which has already entered India is valued above Rs 1.5 lakh crore. We are all worried that our sons and daughters who go to educational institutions to make their careers can get trapped in the drug racket of the peddlers and their future can get destroyed. Only catching small fishes won’t do, so a judicial inquiry is needed to know that how the drugs are being brought from overseas to the state and under whose watch it is being carried out . An inquiry will also reveal the hand of political parties and police officers who have been involved in this racket,” Chavda added.