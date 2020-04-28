Cong corporator laid to rest in Ahmedabad

Shaikh was admitted at SVP hospital on April 15 after he tested positive. Shaikh had been hospitalised for the past 11 days. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law. (Representational) Shaikh was admitted at SVP hospital on April 15 after he tested positive. Shaikh had been hospitalised for the past 11 days. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law. (Representational)

Congress corporator and former leader of the opposition in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Badruddin Shaikh, 67, who succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday night, was buried early on Monday.

His burial was done at Ganj Shohda Kabristan in Behrampura, Ahmedabad, around 2 am in the presence of a few relatives and community members. His 65-year-old wife who also tested positive on April 15 continues to be admitted at SVP hospital.

Since the early 1990s, when he joined the AMC, this was Shaikh’s fourth term as Congress corporator. He started his political career quite young as a National Students Union of India (NSUI) worker, and was later elected as Gujarat University Syndicate member. He had also been chairman of the AMC standing committee from 2000 to 2003 and leader of opposition in AMC from 2010-15.

