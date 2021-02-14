Cong announces manifesto for AMC polls, promises ‘Amazing Amdavad’

Ahmedabad unit of Gujarat Congress launched a ‘promissory note’ Sunday promising 50,000 jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine, free quality education, and multi-specialty hospital among other amenities if the party comes to power. (File photo)

Ahead of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, the Ahmedabad unit of Gujarat Congress launched a ‘promissory note’ Sunday promising 50,000 jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine, free quality education, and multi-specialty hospital among other amenities if the party comes to power.

Launching the ‘Amdavad: The Amazing City’ at an event in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan of Ahmedabad’s Paldi, senior Congress leaders, including Ahmedabad former mayor Himmantsinh Patel, promised to end unemployment woes of the youth in the city.

“We prepared our manifesto-cum-promissory note after discussions with the people through our ‘Hello’ campaign and other organisations. We guarantee employment to 50,000 unemployed persons, free education in modern schools, stopping privatisation of education, skill-based training, a 24-hour functioning library, free Covid-19 vaccine, 24×7 ambulance service with ventilator and oxygen support facility, 200-1,000 bedded multi-specialty hospital, Tiranga clinic in each ward of Ahmedabad, free testing for diabetes and blood pressure for citizens, reviving V S Hospital in Ahmedabad, abolishing the third party contract system in hospitals and granting government jobs to staff, increase in buses and routes in city premises, revival of double-decker buses, concession pass for citizens, including 50 per cent for students and senior citizens, free travel for women and former army, police, home guard and para military personnel,” Deepak Babariya, Congress Manifesto Committee head, said .

The Gujarat Congress also promised a slum-free Ahmedabad with pucca houses for the underprivileged and facility of clean drinking water for all wards.