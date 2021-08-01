Cong, AAP stage protests as BJP celebrates its 5 years in Gujarat

GPCC president Amit Chavda, leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani and other senior congress leaders took out demonstrations in different cities of Gujarat on Sunday as part of their ‘Save Education’ campaign. (Photo source: Twitter/@AmitChavdaINC)

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held demonstrations in different cities on Sunday to protest against the state government’s alleged failures in the education system, even as the state government observed the day as ‘Gyan Shakti’ as part of their celebrations for five years of governance.

The state government announced recently that they will hold celebrations from August 1 to August 9, on the occasion of completion of five years of “good governance” in Gujarat. The Congress and AAP Gujarat announced statewide protests on these nine days, as criticism for the state government’s failure in Covid management and other governance aspects. The first day i.e. Sunday was supposed to be celebrated by the state government for reforms made in the education system while the opposition parties had announced a demonstration against privatisation of education in Gujarat.

GPCC president Amit Chavda, leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani and other senior congress leaders took out demonstrations in different cities of Gujarat on Sunday as part of their ‘Save Education’ campaign.

“The BJP government has made education a business by its privatisation. The government has shut 6,000 primary schools, there is shortage of teachers and staff in colleges and an open loot is being carried out in the name of fees. Demanding an end to privatisation and commercialisation of education, protests were held by Congress workers across the state today,” said Chavda on Twitter.

“The state government has pushed the education sector of Gujarat into utter darkness. Since 2011, over 8,500 primary schools have been shut. Despite spending crores, the government has not been able to upgrade more than 14 schools to A+ grade in Gujarat,” said Dhanani in a statement.

The AAP observed ‘Agyan Diwas’ as protest against the state government’s decision to celebrate Gyan Shakti Diwas.

“The BJP which has been looting and making fool of people for the past 25 years has now come up with a new scheme. They are saying that they wish to take the achievements in education sector to the common man and the prospect itself is laughable. There are more than 14,000 schools in state where students of different classes study in the same classroom because there is only room in 845 schools, two rooms in 5,621 schools and three rooms in 4,707 schools. 31 per cent government schools don’t have proper drinking facility and 35 percent schools don’t have cleanliness in water tank and toilets. While the drop out ratio of schools across country is 12.6 percent in Gujarat it is 17.8 per cent,” said Rakesh Hirapara, member of Surat Municipal Education Board Member and AAP worker.