Cong, AAP MLAs raise poor remuneration for onion, potato farmers

Drawing the state government’s attention to unseasonal rain, MLAs of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pointed to the poor remuneration for farmers growing onion and potato.

“Today farmers are forced to sell onions at 50 paise per kilogram. Potato is being sold at Rs 2 per kilogram, while garlic is being sold at Re 1 per kilogram. In my constituency, people have started throwing tomatoes on the road,” said Congress leader Amit Chavda, while speaking on the first day of discussion on budgetary demands in the Gujarat Assembly.

“Farmers have been adversely hit by the recent unseasonal rain. This budget has nothing to reduce the debts of farmers or any other provision that will double their incomes,” he added.

Talking about MGNREGA, Chavda said workers under this scheme are getting less daily remuneration compared to the minimum daily wage of Rs 324. “The MGNREGA workers in Gujarat get on an average Rs 229 per day,” he added.

AAP MLA from Botad Umesh Makwana said, “The budget is silent on the debt burden on farmers in Gujarat. The Leader of the House is not present, still I want to draw his attention that the government has not declared a minimum support price to buy onion and potatoes from farmers.”

Pointing out that the state’s annual budget has made a provision of Rs 1,500 crore for providing electricity to farmers during day-time for irrigation purposes, he said, “In my Botad constituency, not a single village is getting power during the day.”