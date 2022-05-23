Confusion after AMC’s SMS error on Covid vaccination

The urban health centres (UHCs) run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) witnessed chaos Sunday morning after citizens of all age groups received messages to get the booster shots of Covid vaccination at the nearest UHCs.

However, the “blunder” of bulk messages sent to city residents on Saturday and early Sunday was brought to the notice of AMC officials by the UHCs only after citizens of all age groups reached for their booster dose.

The SMS sent to residents said, “Covid-19 vaccination booster dose is due. Please visit nearby Urban Health Centre and get vaccinated on Sunday (22/05/2022)” was later corrected with “Booster dose for Covid vaccination for 60 and above years will be available from Urban Health Centres. Individuals between 18-59 years can avail booster dose from private vaccination sites”.

“There was an error in the system while sending the SMS. But it was soon corrected. We also issued messages on social media platforms and newspapers too,” Dr Bhavin Solanki, AMC’s medical officer of health (MOH), told The Indian Express.

As per government decision, the precaution dose for 18-plus population is available at private vaccination centres only.