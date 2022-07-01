Conferring benefits of regularisation to teachers: HC drops contempt proceedings against education department

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Thursday dropped contempt proceedings against the state education department over conferring benefits of regularisation to teachers of non grant-in-aid schools.

The court also reserved the liberty to the complainants to revive the proceedings if the HC’s earlier order directing to confer benefits is not complied with by the state education department.

Four contempt petitions were filed by 12 aggrieved teachers who were deprived of the benefits despite the court’s December 2021 order, alleging “wilful disobedience”.

The HC, in its order of December 2021, had directed the state authorities to extend benefits of absorption/regularisation within a period of two months to teachers appointed by schools in higher secondary sections during its non grant-in-aid status which subsequently acquired grant-in-aid status.

An affidavit filed by the state education department under secretary MK Parmar on June 30 before the court, submitted that it is in the process of appealing against the Gujarat HC order of December 2021 but in the interim, by way of an order of the education department dated June 29, it has complied with the December 2021 order. Upon the court’s query to the state on how the said education department’s order of June 29 can be construed as compliance, the state’s assistant government pleader submitted that “it is only an ‘in-principle approval’ given and now an order would be passed extending the benefits to the petitioners today (Thursday).”

The state’s counsel further informed the bench that “the consequential benefits which will flow from the (education department’s) order would be extended to the petitioners… within 10 days from today.”

Meanwhile, the education department’s affidavit stated that the department was “unable to comply” with the order on time “due to technical as well as administrative reasons”.

Following the education department’s justification on non-compliance of the court’s order, Chief Justice Aravind Kumar remarked, “Every drop of the hat you have to create an obstacle.”