Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Conduct Senate elections at GU: State Congress spokesperson to Governor

"In the last three years more than 1.5 lakh students have been awarded degrees during convocations which also requires permission from the Senate. This was not done. This proves that the control is within limited persons at the university," he said.  

Seeking to end corruption and revive democracy at the Gujarat University (GU) in Ahmedabad, Parthiv Kathwadia former Senate member and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson in his letter to the Governor and Chancellor of the University Wednesday appealed to conduct Senate elections.

For last three years, the GU has not conducted Senate elections.  “Recently the university budget was passed without any discussions. In case, the university goes into debt in coming days then who will be responsible to repay. Will students repay the debt. The budget is passed for last three years without any discussions,” he stated in his letter.

“In the last three years more than 1.5 lakh students have been awarded degrees during convocations which also requires permission from the Senate. This was not done. This proves that the control is within limited persons at the university,” he said.

