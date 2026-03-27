Conduct of some damaging image of police force: Union minister Patil in Surat

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Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday advised police officials not to be impolite and better their conduct when dealing with people.
“The conduct of a few personnel has tarnished the image of the entire police department,” Paatil noted at an event here in the presence of Sanghavi and senior police officials of the state. He also said there should be a plan for an eight-hour shift for the police.
Sanghavi, who is also the state’s home minister, meanwhile, advised cops to not take their ‘dabangiri’ or curt behaviour with them when they go home, and that the women in their families could approach the minister if they did.
On Thursday, the ministers inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects, including police quarters, a horse-riding school, a library, a police station and Marine Task Force houses at a total cost of Rs. 116 crore in Surat at the police housing colony in Piplod on Thursday afternoon. Surat police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut was also present.
“Society has high expectations from the police. Police should behave respectfully and politely with citizens. Complaints of impolite or rough behaviour of police have decreased, but they can always try to improve more and create a good image in front of citizens. At times, the conduct of a few personnel has negatively impacted the entire department’s reputation,” Patil, a former cop himself, said.
“Jawans of the Indian Army fight at the border and protect our country from enemies, and citizens deeply respect them. Similarly, police officers also wear uniforms and protect citizens from internal threats. So why do many citizens feel resentment toward the police,” he questioned.
Addressing the gathering of policemen and their families, Sanghavi said the “dabangiri” by police should be limited to police stations and not be brought home.
“Some cops are found seated in isolated corners, smoking or chewing tobacco. Women in their families should help in disciplining them. If they do not cooperate, then tell me and I will make good arrangements for them,” he noted.
On another note, he said, “The Gujarat government has taken a historical decision of constructing 20,000 police quarters for the policemen and their families. The police quarters’ allotment scheme will be made uniform to ensure no irregularities. Those who apply first will be allotted [the houses] first.”
Patil, meanwhile, requested Sanghavi to limit the working hours of police personnel in the state to eight hours. “Many police personnel feel they have an excessive workload with comparatively low compensation. Long working hours lead to mental stress and affect the health of police officers. If such a thing can be done as per proper planning, it will lead to a better life for policemen.”
He also reminisced about his time as a policeman and urged the deputy CM to set up a housing project for policemen.
Sanghavi said houses given to police personnel should not be considered government quarters, but their own homes.
Special care should be taken to maintain cleanliness in and around these homes, the Deputy CM added. (With PTI Inputs)
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