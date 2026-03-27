Conduct of some damaging image of police force: Union minister Patil in Surat

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday advised police officials not to be impolite and better their conduct when dealing with people.

“The conduct of a few personnel has tarnished the image of the entire police department,” Paatil noted at an event here in the presence of Sanghavi and senior police officials of the state. He also said there should be a plan for an eight-hour shift for the police.

Sanghavi, who is also the state’s home minister, meanwhile, advised cops to not take their ‘dabangiri’ or curt behaviour with them when they go home, and that the women in their families could approach the minister if they did.