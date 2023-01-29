Condolence meeting for BV Doshi held in Ahmedabad

Relatives, friends and persons from all walks of life, along with students of architecture, converged at Sangath, the studio of renowned architect late Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, to pay their condolence to the Doshi family in Ahmedabad Sunday.

Doshi, credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in the city, passed away at 95 at his house in Ahmedabad on January 24. In a career spanning seven decades and over 100 projects, he has several national and international awards to his credit.

A day later, he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously, making him a winner of the three Padma awards—a rare feat. He was awarded Padma Bhushan—the third-highest civilian award in India—in 2020 and Padma Shri in 1976.

His wife Kamala and three daughters—Tejal, Radhika and Maneesha and their families were present at the event.