scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Condolence meeting for BV Doshi held in Ahmedabad

BV Doshi, credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in the city, passed away at 95 at his house in Ahmedabad on January 24.

BV Doshi death, indian expressRelatives, friends and persons, along with students of architecture, converged at Sangath, the studio of renowned architect late Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, to pay their condolence to the Doshi family. (File)
Listen to this article
Condolence meeting for BV Doshi held in Ahmedabad
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Relatives, friends and persons from all walks of life, along with students of architecture, converged at Sangath, the studio of renowned architect late Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, to pay their condolence to the Doshi family in Ahmedabad Sunday.

Doshi, credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in the city, passed away at 95 at his house in Ahmedabad on January 24. In a career spanning seven decades and over 100 projects, he has several national and international awards to his credit.

A day later, he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously, making him a winner of the three Padma awards—a rare feat. He was awarded Padma Bhushan—the third-highest civilian award in India—in 2020 and Padma Shri in 1976.

More from Ahmedabad

His wife Kamala and three daughters—Tejal, Radhika and Maneesha and their families were present at the event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 20:11 IST
Next Story

When a train journey taught Vishwanathan Anand an important life lesson

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close