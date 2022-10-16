Condemning terror attacks to killing them at their homes: VK Singh says India has moved on

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation VK Singh on Sunday said that it is under the Narendra Modi-led Union government that India has moved on from stages of “condemning” terror attacks to “going into their homes to kill them”.

Singh, who was addressing a gathering in Jarod in Waghodia taluka of Vadodara district as part of the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra of the BJP, said that under PM Modi, India’s “Sanatan culture” has been revived and warned voters to stay away from parties who are “more interested in their family” or “built on the foundation of lies”.

Singh, who joined the BJP’s Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat, said, “When the country first had terrorist attacks, we would condemn them. A second attack would mean we ‘strongly condemn’ it and then to the third attack, our response would be, ‘we very strongly condemn it’. We have moved from those stages. Now, we go into their homes and kill them; whether a (fighter) airplane goes into their territory or our soldiers go, we kill them…”

Claiming that this image of India has changed because PM Modi has given such hope to the country and “infused energy into everything”, Singh asked Gujarat voters to “trust the development of 20 years”, instead of getting swayed.

“Whatever policies have been made in the country, be it the Garib Kalyan Mela, the Housing project policy, or projects for water supply — all have come from the Gujarat model. I was in the Ministry of External Affairs for five years and went to many countries. Whenever I met the Prime Ministers or Presidents of other countries, they would tell me, ‘Please send Modiji to our country so that he can inspire us too’. That is the hold he has in the world…,” said Singh.

“Many parties will come to you but some care only about their family and some have their foundation built on lies. Trust development you are witnessing 20 years under the BJP,” he said.

Adding that people had forgotten the Sanatan culture that has been revivied now, Singh said, “Who did it? Who unfurled the flag on the Pavagadh temple? Who developed Kashi and the Mahakal Corridor? You will see sanatan culture in every corner. BJP takes everyone together… all castes, all creeds, all religions. We have no enmity with anyone.

We only want the Indian culture to be at the top.”

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the event, Singh said, “India is a different country… We are thinking of making the lives of our people better. When the US says something it has its own agenda but we have to defend our country in our own way.”