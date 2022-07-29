Conclave on urban planning from today in Ahmedabad

July 29, 2022 1:21:46 am
Following the setting up of a high-level committee of urban planners by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on May 31, a two-day national conclave on urban planning is being organised on July 29 and 30 at Riverfront House in Ahmedabad.
The conclave to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to mark attendance of Sanjeev Sanyal, member Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G20 Indian Presidency, Manoj Joshi secretary MoHUA and Dr PSN Rao director School of Planning and Architecture Delhi.
“The urban planning conclave is being organised to collate all best practices of urban planning in the country and to prepare workable handbooks in their states for urban planners with simple and implementable ideas,” said Keshav Varma, chairman HLC and who is also chairing Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation (SRFDCL) Ahmedabad.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Latest News
Cases filed after SMC AAP members say BJP councillors beat them up
AAP student wing to contest VSNGU senate poll for first time
IFSCA to sign MOUs during PM visit to GIFT City today
Gujarat govt goes slow on NEP to not ‘disturb existing system’ before Assembly polls
Man hospitalised in Surat after ‘consuming liquor’
Horoscope Today, July 29, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Designer held for helping frauds open bank accounts
Appointment of new CBI director: Chief Justice recuses from hearing PIL
44th Chess Olympiad inaugurated, PM Modi calls TN ‘chess powerhouse of India’
JM Road blasts case: 10 years after his arrest, ‘repenting’ accused seeks to plead guilty
Conspiracy to murder Nusli Wadia: CBI opposes plea to call Mukesh Ambani as witness
Woman dies after eating Maggi in which she accidentally put tomato laced with rat poison