Conclave on urban planning from today in Ahmedabad

Following the setting up of a high-level committee of urban planners by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on May 31, a two-day national conclave on urban planning is being organised on July 29 and 30 at Riverfront House in Ahmedabad.

The conclave to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to mark attendance of Sanjeev Sanyal, member Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G20 Indian Presidency, Manoj Joshi secretary MoHUA and Dr PSN Rao director School of Planning and Architecture Delhi.

“The urban planning conclave is being organised to collate all best practices of urban planning in the country and to prepare workable handbooks in their states for urban planners with simple and implementable ideas,” said Keshav Varma, chairman HLC and who is also chairing Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation (SRFDCL) Ahmedabad.