Compounder held after woman, mother killed using overdose of anaesthetic drug

A medical assistant of a private hospital in Gita Mandir road area of Ahmedabad who allegedly gave an overdose of anaesthesia “while performing a surgery” on a 35-year-old woman, leading to her death, and later murdering her 55-year-old mother the same way to “eliminate witness” was arrested on Thursday.

The bodies of the women were found in the closet and the in-patients room of the hospital near Bhulabhai Park on Wednesday. Postmortem report confirmed that the two women died of an overdose of Ketamine, an anaesthetic drug.

According to police, the accused Mansukh Miyadra, 40, who was a compounder for over 10 years at the Karn ENT Speciality Hospital that runs from a section of a multi-storey commercial complex, was known to the victim, Bharti Solanki, 35.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police K Division Milap Patel, Miyadra was “unskilled” but would perform procedures in the absence of the doctor, for a smaller fee.

Solanki’s father Govind Vala, 60, told police that the women left home saying Champa had pain in her leg and would go to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG hospital. “So, the plan to get Bharti treated at The Karn hospital seems impromptu,” said ACP Patel.

Miyadra “called the two victims to the hospital for the surgery in the absence of the doctor (Dr Arpit Shah). While doing the surgery, he gave an overdose of the anaesthetic drug to Bharti and later to her mother Champa, 55, in order to eliminate the witness”, said Patel. The incident happened between 9.30am and 10.30 am Wednesday.

“When he gave her first dose, Bharti could still feel sensation, so he gave her another dose when she collapsed and died,” Patel said. Champa who saw what happened, also collapsed in shock and Miyadra gave the same drug to her and also strangled her.

Later to eliminate evidence, he hid Bharti’s body in the closet used to store oxygen cylinders, and hid Champa’s body under the bed in the in-patient room, which he vacated saying “he wanted to disinfect it”.

The Karn Hospital is run by Doctor Arpit Shah and four medical assistants, including Mansukh.

The clinic, named Karn ENT Speciality Hospital for Microsurgery, is situated on the third floor of Sanket Complex — a four-storey building that also houses other clinics and laboratories.

Addressing mediapersons Thursday, Patel said, “Mansukh was the neighbour of Bharti’s in-laws. Earlier Mansukh had done a surgery on Bharti’s right ear in the same hospital and the treatment was successful.”

“He (Miyadra) knew how the procedure needs to be done, as he had been assisting for long. Whenever the doctor was not present in the hospital, he would do such surgeries for patients who could not offer high surgery fees of the doctor,” said Patel.

Usually such surgeries cost around Rs 50,000, while Miyadra would do them for around Rs 12, 000. He had been performing such surgeries in the hospital for six years.

“The doctor was not aware of this. Previously, he had done many surgeries where anaesthetic drugs were not required. He used to treat at least one patient like this on a regular basis. Whenever he used to perform such surgeries, he used to turn off the CCTV cameras in the hospital,” said Patel.

There are four witnesses to the murder. One is those who were aware about the surgeries he used to do, and brought him the patients. The others are those who saw the mother-daughter duo entering the operation theatre, but not exiting the room. No personal motive for the murder has been established yet, said the police officer.

“After committing the crime, Mansukh hid Bharti’s body in a cupboard after taking out oxygen cylinders stored there. Then he hid the body of Champa in the next room, where other patients were admitted, after asking them to vacate the room for half an hour citing fumigation purposes… and hid the body beneath one of the patient’s beds,” said Patel, adding it was yet to be found from where he procured the anaesthetic drugs.

Personnel of Kagdapith police station confirmed the time of the mother-daughter duo emerging the lane leading to the stairs for the clinic from a CCTV footage of a pan parlour. They entered the clinic at about 9.45 am Wednesday.

One of the female assistants who went to take out surgical instruments from drawer of the cupboard found the body of Bharti and informed the doctor, who was not at the clinic. The doctor reached the clinic and informed police. During investigation, the body of the mother was found.

Mansukh has been booked under IPC section 302 for murder by personnel at the Kagdapith police station. Other charges will also be applied, said police.

As per the FIR, Bharti Solanki was married but was living with her parents and three brothers for two months due to some domestic issues. They were residents of Narol area.

Mansukh will be produced in the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court on Friday.