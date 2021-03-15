scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Latest news

Complaint filed after minister’s Twitter account found hacked

According to the office of Jadeja, a police complaint was sent to Jamnagar Cyber Crime Police Station on Monday after the unauthorised access was noticed by social media users.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 15, 2021 9:25:58 pm
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jamnagar Cyber Crime Police Station, Twitter, crypto currencies, Twitter account suspended, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Twitter, indian expressDharmendrasinh Jadeja, state minister of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Cottage Industry. (Instagram- hakubhajamnagar)

The official Twitter account of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, state minister of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Cottage Industry was hacked by unknown persons on Sunday.

According to the office of Jadeja, a police complaint was sent to Jamnagar Cyber Crime Police Station on Monday after the unauthorised access was noticed by social media users. The unknown person had posted few tweets stating “giving away of crypto currencies” and had also mentioned a web link.

“We noticed an unauthorised access to the Twitter account of minister Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (handle- @hakubhajamnagar) on Sunday morning where his Twitter profile name and profile picture was changed. The unknown person had also posted few tweets from the account. We gained access back and deleted the tweets and restored the credentials. Today, a complaint has been sent to Jamnagar Cyber Crime PS,” said an office representative of Jadeja.

When contacted, Jadeja claimed to have no knowledge of the unauthorised access and ordered his office to initiate a probe.

The account of Jadeja had posted a few tweets as a reply to a tweet of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, along with a web link.

