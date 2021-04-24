Complaint after fake Twitter account in Ahmedabad IPS officer’s name creates flutter

When contacted, Delu confirmed that the account under his name was fake and he has also requested the micro-blogging site to remove it in the past as well.

A complaint has been lodged against unknown persons Saturday for creating a fake Twitter account with the name of IPS officer and Ahmedabad Zone 7 Deputy Commissioner of Police, Premsukh Delu, and his photograph, police said. Some controversial messages were also put out from the handle.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged at Satellite police station under sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act after Delu submitted a complaint stating a Twitter account — @premsukhdeluips — had been created by an imposter using his name and photograph.

“The IPS officer concerned was told by various sources on Friday night that a fake account has been operating under his name and on Saturday the account had posted tweets that can hurt religious and social feelings. In that regard, an FIR has been lodged and further probe is being carried,” a statement issued by the Ahmedabad police read.

One of the tweets posted by the alleged fake account of Delu on Saturday read, “Those who used to give membership of Bharatiya Janata Party with one missed call are today unable to give bed and oxygen even after 100s of calls (sic)”.

A few other tweets from the fake Twitter handle read: “Those purchasing MLAs should try purchasing oxygen, ventilators and ambulances also (sic)”, “You have chosen him for his craft for genocide, then why are you upset when the city is full of corpses (sic).”

When contacted, Delu confirmed that the account under his name was fake and he had also requested the micro-blogging site to remove it in the past as well.

An official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell said, “Several fake accounts in the name of the IPS officer concerned had been operating on Twitter for the last few months. In March, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell had written to Twitter and shut down four such imposter accounts. This is the fifth such account and we have asked Twitter to shut it down as well.”