Compensation to POCSO victim: Ask bank to not let parent withdraw money from account, Gujarat HC tells cops

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Monday directed the superintendent of police (SP), Godhra, Panchmahal to communicate to a bank “not to permit any withdrawal” of compensation money that was paid to a POCSO victim as interim compensation.

In March, the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Mauna Bhatt while hearing a habeas corpus petition pertaining to production of a minor girl before the court, was informed that part of the Rs 2.62 lakh interim compensation amount for the victim, was utilised by her family members to get her brother married, a charge denied by her mother.

The court termed such utilisation as “simply unpalatable” and had sought a report after verification from the bank as well as the girl’s mother, who held the account jointly with her, in which the compensation was paid.

The court had also sought that the girl’s mother file an affidavit in this regard by April 11.

On Monday, the girl’s mother, through her advocate, informed the court that Rs 1.17 lakh of the compensation amount has not been spent on her brother’s wedding but in looking for the victim who is missing.

The court however took an objection to such utilisation of the compensation amount without the court’s prior permission.

Addressing the advocate Umarfaruk Kharadi, representing the petitioner’s mother, the bench said during the proceedings, “Police are already investing so much time, your clients have no business to use this money..whether to take this money back and send it back to coffers of the state, we (court) will decide but the parents may not be in a position to use it from this.”

“After your matter, we are now thinking twice whether to make parents (joint custodian of bank account), because you can start using it and then give an explanation. We better keep this money with the full-time secretary or the chairperson of the district legal services authority or jointly with the SP (superintendent of police). This is for the welfare of the victim, the child. We understand that parents have to incur (costs) but you’ve to take the court’s permission. You cannot use it without the court’s permission,” the bench added.

The minor girl, who is due to turn 18 years old in June this year, was first abducted by a man, who is now absconding, when she was about 14 years of age.

She got pregnant after allegedly being raped by the man but the foetus had to be subsequently aborted owing to her ill-health. A POCSO case was registered and bail was granted.

A habeas corpus litigation arose after the girl and the man went missing, with both untraced till date.

The court on Monday recorded in its order, “The parents, if are desirous of separately searching the daughter, they are entitled to so do it, but the amount of compensation which has been otherwise given by the State can never be diverted without Court’s prior permission for any other purposes other than the better interest of the victim.”

The petitioner-mother in her affidavit submitted before the court that Rs 1.50 lakh of the compensation amount remains unspent and gave an undertaking that the money which is deposited in Baroda Gramin Bank, will not be used any further.

To this effect, the court directed the SP to send a letter to the bank asking that further withdrawals not be permitted.

“With regard to the amount which has been already spent, the Court in its final order shall direct as to what needs to be done about the same,” the bench added.

The court during the hearing indicated to the petitioner-mother that “in all probability you will need to deposit the entire amount. This is state’s money to be used for a particular purpose and without the court’s permission you cannot use this.”

Meanwhile Godhra SP, who was present in the courtroom on Monday informed the court that while the police has been searching for the accused man, who is aged approximately 23 years at present, he has remained untraceable.

The court advised police to intensify the search operation, adding, “If after she turns 18 years and then they get married, this is not how we want.”