Community kitchen for people in home quarantine

Meals are provided to the poor for free twice a day. (File/Representational) Meals are provided to the poor for free twice a day. (File/Representational)

In a portion of Rander area which was put under mass quarantine after two persons in the locality tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago, local volunteers have set up a kitchen area where meals are provided to poor people twice a day at free of cost.

The first case had a travel history to Dubai, while the second one is suspected to be a case of community transmission.

Since the movement of people are restricted, they were facing a lot of problem arranging for food and other essential items. Moreover, with large number of people staying in these mass quarantine area are poor, the local youths took it upon themselves to serve them food.

The team leader Ismail Bombaywala, a resident of Rander town whose house also falls in the mass quarantine area, directs all the groups to work on his instructions so that food is supplied to the poor and needy people.

Bombaywala, a real estate property dealer, said, “With restrictions on movements, many poor do not have access outside, so we decided to serve them food twice a day. The milk bags are easily available. So, I spoke to other people in our area and they agreed to help financially to start the community kitchen. We have friends who are grocery wholesale dealers and through them we get items at subsidised rates. Vegetables are available in nearby areas.”

Bombaywala’s friend Moin Shaikh said, “There are around 1,500 people living in the area. They have been provided with cards for food. People stand in queues and food is served to them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.