‘Community integral to preserve, restore heritage of a city’

Architect and mentor at Heritage Conservation Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Debashish Nayak, emphasised Saturday on the importance of community involvement to revive the heritage of a city.

Credited with being the brain behind the feted heritage walk in the city which was awarded the best heritage award by the National Tourism Awards 2017-18 on Friday, Nayak reminisced on the community’s support and initiatives, especially in the pols (clustered housing settlements), in the walled city, that charged the path for declaration of the city as a world heritage city by UNESCO. “The original purpose of the heritage walk was to inform residents of Ahmedabad about the city’s heritage. The fact that it became popular among tourists (later) is another thing,” Nayak said.

Speaking on how community support towards heritage preservation works, Nayak stressed on the importance of documentation. “Old photos (of the city and its spots) are very significant, an asset for a city. All citizens can become a researcher this way and we have to as a community collect such documents,” Nayak said.

“Wherever you work, paying attention to social beliefs is important. For example, old businesses that started out from the pols but have expanded and become bigger today – say Asopalav (local garment business) – continue to keep their old shops open (regardless of footfall). Local history, such as the history behind street names or pol names too, plays an important role in heritage revival as the community around becomes aware,” added Nayak.

Other ways employed to involve communities included taking artists on the heritage walk who then made paintings of the pols. Builders too were specifically taken on the walk. Apart from community involvement, policy-making, tie-ups with other countries such as France, adoption of technologies, such as fire-fighting systems that allow entry in the narrow lanes of a pol, academic programmes focused on heritage, were also integral towards heritage conservation, said Nayak.