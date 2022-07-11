scorecardresearch
Communication with workers essential, says Congress leader

Dr Udit Raj was speaking at the Kamdar Karmachari Congress (KKC) meet held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi where over 400 representatives of Gujarat KKC, including its state president Ashok Punjabi, were present.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 11, 2022 2:26:01 am
Udit Raj, Gujarat CongressFormer MP and chairman of unorganised workers and employees Congress Dr Udit Raj. (File Photo)

Former MP and chairman of unorganised workers and employees Congress Dr Udit Raj addressed party workers in Ahmedabad Sunday where he emphasised on communicating with workers groups ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

He was speaking at the Kamdar Karmachari Congress (KKC) meet held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi where over 400 representatives of Gujarat KKC, including its state president Ashok Punjabi, were present. “It is not enough for us to ensure that the workers are fed whenever we meet them… several workers died due to corona… Those who helped them during the lockdown were different… If we communicate with at least 15 workers, then one among them will become politically aware and would want to choose an alternative next time,” said Raj.

