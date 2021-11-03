‘Communal incitement’: Rights group calls for Raj Bhavan march

The Minority Coordination Committee (MCC), a rights group in Ahmedabad, has called for a Raj Bhavan march on November 10 to protest alleged inaction by police on complaints by Muslim activists regarding alleged incidents of communal incitement in Anand and Morbi districts.

According to MCC representatives, the complaints refer to an incident on October 24 where a mob of over 50 persons in Anand protested against the inauguration of Hotel Blue Ivy jointly owned by Hindu and Muslim partners.

Purported videos of the “protest” showed the mob allegedly “purifying” the road with water while chanting communal slogans. The construction of the hotel is under dispute at the Gujarat High Court between the owners and a prominent oncologist Dr Shailesh Shah, who is their neighbour.

According to MCC, a police complaint was sent by a resident of Anand against an activist Pinkal Bhatia and Dr Shah for allegedly inciting a mob with communal remarks. Similarly, another complaint refers to an alleged incident on October 27 where a sabha was organised in Morbi town where a woman activist Kajal Ben was allegedly heard making communal slogans in facebook live videos.

In a press conference held in Mirzapur of old city Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Mujahid Nafees, convenor of Minority Coordination Committee said, “Communal elements had recently organised sabhas in Anand and Morbi to incite people and when they approached police, their complaints were not converted into FIRs. The accused are roaming freely and inciting mob towards violence. We have written letters to the chief minister and state home minister demanding immediate action against such elements to ensure safety and security of people in Gujarat.”

“We give time till November 9 to the Gujarat Police to take cognisance of the complaints and apprehend the accused. If the police fails to take action, then we will march from Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and will also approach the governor,” he added.