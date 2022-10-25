scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Vadodara: Communal clash over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 people detained

gujarat news, communal dispute news, indian expressMembers of two communities clashed over the bursting of firecrackers in a locality. (Photo source: Twitter/ Amit Malviya/ Screengrab) )

Members of two communities clashed over the bursting of firecrackers in a locality in Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Diwali following which police detained 19 people from the two sides, an official said on Tuesday.

The clash broke out at around 12.45 am on Tuesday in the communally sensitive Panigate locality.

Those detained included a person who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at policemen from the third floor of this house in the locality nearly an hour after the clash broke out, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya told PTI.

No one was injured in the clash, he said, adding that a motorcycle parked in the area caught fire after a rocket firecracker fell on it.

“Following an issue over the bursting of firecrackers and hurling rocket bombs at each other, people from two communities pelted stones at each other,” the official said.

After the incident, security was deployed in the area and the situation was under control, he said.

Suspects from both communities were being rounded up, he added.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 10:52:07 am
